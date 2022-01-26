DAOventures (DVD) Market Capitalization Reaches $372,660.50

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $372,660.50 and $1,711.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009443 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003528 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

