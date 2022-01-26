Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stake Increased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.29% of Daqo New Energy worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 17,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.