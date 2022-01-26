Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

NYSE:DAR opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.