Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Announces Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Daseke stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $591.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 198.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Daseke by 356.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 226,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

