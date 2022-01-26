Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Shares Down 1.6%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

