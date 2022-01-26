Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Datadog worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $107,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,729,980 shares of company stock worth $305,269,953. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -893.79 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

