Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

