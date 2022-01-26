Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.