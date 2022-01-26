Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.33. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 48,279 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

