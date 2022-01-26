Decentral Games One Day Volume Reaches $2.71 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 40.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $135.37 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.46 or 0.06792073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00056074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,895.56 or 0.99745515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 388,476,108 coins and its circulating supply is 384,004,732 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

