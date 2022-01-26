DECOIN Market Cap Hits $5.49 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $46.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007180 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001215 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,092,188 coins and its circulating supply is 56,272,536 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

