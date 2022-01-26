DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.12

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $1,166.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002468 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013732 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007806 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,625,837 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.