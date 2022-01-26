Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 49,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 116,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

