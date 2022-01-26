DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.11 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $104.69 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $187.29 or 0.00510336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006010 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

