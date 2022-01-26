DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.54 or 0.06613686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.93 or 1.00320567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051944 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,492,153 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

