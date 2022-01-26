DeHive Market Cap Reaches $453,439.19 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 11% lower against the dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $453,439.19 and $126,225.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.40 or 0.06783335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.31 or 0.99780252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049813 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.