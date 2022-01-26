Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

About Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

