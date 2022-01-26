Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.19

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 5323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Deluxe by 104,616.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

