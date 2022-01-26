DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 74,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.