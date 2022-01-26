DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Achieves $63.65 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and $319,728.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.16 or 0.06672101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,746.97 or 0.99700630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052658 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

