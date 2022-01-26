Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $80.75 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00019069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $80.75 million and $453,001.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,986.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.64 or 0.06682991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.10 or 0.00787390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00065161 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00392470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00242076 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,147,765 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

