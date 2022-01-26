Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 77,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,590,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,228,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 443,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 148,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.