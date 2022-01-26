Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 23,445 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 178.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $506.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

