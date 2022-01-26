Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,604 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

