Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 57.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 59.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

