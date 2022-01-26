Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.03 Million Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Blink Charging worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $837.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.51. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

