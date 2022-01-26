Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,858 shares of company stock worth $4,948,426 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

