Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.04 Million Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 415,086 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,687 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CLW opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.