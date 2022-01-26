Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Employers worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.