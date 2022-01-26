Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

