Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 63,438 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.86. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

