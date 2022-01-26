Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,210 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,988,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $9,424,317.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 520,754 shares valued at $95,820,202. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.75.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

