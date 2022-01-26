Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,629 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $182,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $364.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

