Deutsche Bank AG Sells 26,211 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,211 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Forterra worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forterra by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 100.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720,675 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter worth about $25,904,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 25.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 870,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter worth about $20,005,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

