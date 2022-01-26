Deutsche Bank AG Sells 42,238 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,238 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Yext worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

