Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,452 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

