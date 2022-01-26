Deutsche Bank AG Sells 88,336 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $816.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.