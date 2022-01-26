Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of W&T Offshore worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after buying an additional 862,643 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $617.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

