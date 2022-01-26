Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 425 target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 391.25.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

