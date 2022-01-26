Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target to €200.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €200.00 ($227.27) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLOIY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of Soitec stock remained flat at $$95.20 during trading on Wednesday. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $89.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.73.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

