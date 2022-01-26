Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

