DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.83. 933,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.75.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

