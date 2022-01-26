DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.94. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.