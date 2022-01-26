DEXTools (DEXT) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $28.72 million and $182,042.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006181 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,746 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

