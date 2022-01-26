Dfyn Network Trading Down 41.2% This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00048591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.54 or 0.06607444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00054310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.75 or 0.99692214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 79,248,172 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

