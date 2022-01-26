dHedge DAO Hits One Day Volume of $323,200.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $13.36 million and $323,200.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,381,548 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

