DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,643 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

DKS opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

