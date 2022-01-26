DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.15

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.15 and last traded at 4.17, with a volume of 205125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 4.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,938,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

