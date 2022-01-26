Digi International (DGII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $761.38 million, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

