Digital Fitness Reaches Market Capitalization of $624,910.43 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $624,910.43 and $6,668.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,430,265 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars.

